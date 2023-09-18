Sturgeon Creek crash sends 2 to hospital

A Sunday night crash in Winnipeg’s Sturgeon Creek area sent two people to the hospital.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the two-car crash took place around 8:08 p.m. near Sturgeon Road and Portage Avenue.

Images from the scene show two cars with severe damage, including this black vehicle.

Images from the scene show two severely damaged cars, and bits of wreckage scattered on the road.

Paramedics took two people to the hospital. As of Monday morning, they are both in stable condition.

