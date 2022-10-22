Sturgeon Heights dominates Garden City: Winnipeg high school football

Sturgeon Heights dominated Garden City 62 – 14. (Source: Glen Pismenny, CTV News) Sturgeon Heights dominated Garden City 62 – 14. (Source: Glen Pismenny, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island