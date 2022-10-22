Sturgeon Heights dominates Garden City: Winnipeg high school football

In Friday's Winnipeg high school football scores, it was a close one in Fort Frances as the Muskies edged out Beaver Brae 10 – 8 in a low-scoring affair.

Kildonan East beat visiting Dryden 27 – 7, and Springfield dominated Portage Collegiate 37 – 6.

Sturgeon Heights dominated Garden City 62 – 14, and Oak Park downed Winnipeg's Vincent Massey 30 – 14.

John Taylor beat Elmwood 28 – 10, River East beat West Kildonan 24 – 6, and Dakota Collegiate beat Steinbach 26 – 6.

In junior varsity action Dakota handily outplayed Steinbach 55 – 7.

There's just one game on the schedule next Thursday to kick off the week. Dakota Collegiate will visit St. Paul's. Kickoff is at 5:00 p.m.