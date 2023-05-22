'Such good weather': Tinkertown opens for the summer
The town where the train goes around is open again for another summer of carnival food, midway games, and rides for young and old.
Tinkertown opened its gates for the season this weekend in Springfield, Man. "We've never had a May long where we've ever gotten three days in with such good weather, said owner Randy Saluk.
Last year, the long-running seasonal amusement park wasn't even open on Victoria Day. "It was raining all weekend and wet and cold and we lost the whole weekend," Saluk said.
The amusement park began as part of a KOA campground, and became a popular attraction in the late 1980s, drawing in families with its popular advertising jingle. Tinkertown expanded in 1994, shutting down the campground in the process. The current owners bought the park in 1996.
All 24 rides at the park are now open, including the slide, which is re-opening after being closed last year. Saluk said he's hoping to be able to hire enough staff to keep all the rides running all summer long. "We'd like to be back to the way we were, open seven days a week in July and August," he said. "We need more staff."
The park also includes midway games, concessions and a picnic area where families can bring their own food.
Tinkertown is open from 12 – 6 p.m. weekends only in May and June. The park plans to expand to seven days a week in July and August.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users' personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
Regina
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Huskie
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
'No investigation and no justice': Family and friends of Haven Dubois demand answers 8 years following death
Eight years after the death of Regina teen Haven Dubois, his mother along with family, friends and advocates are still demanding answers.
Saskatoon
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Huskie
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
Video farewell for Prince Albert police chief taken down following 'ongoing and persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Northern Ontario
-
Busy summer construction season set for Sudbury
A number of construction projects are moving ahead this summer in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
More Canadians relying on charities for basic needs
A staggering number of Canadians are expecting to need charitable services over the coming months to meet basic needs.
Edmonton
-
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
-
Two high-profile conservatives post video in support of Alberta NDP
Multiple Progressive Conservatives are making it known that they will not be voting for the United Conservative Party.
-
RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta
Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Toronto police searching for suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at Tim Horton's employee
Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw hot coffee at a Tim Horton’s server through the drive through window.
Calgary
-
Stamps weather the storm and Elks for 29-24 pre-season win
Smoke, rain, thunder and lightning wreaked havoc on the CFL’s pre-season opener at McMahon Stadium on Monday.
-
Slipping and sliding out of ski season as Slush Cup takes over Sunshine Village
May long weekend not only signals the start of the gardening and camping season -- it's also the end of the ski season.
-
Scheduled showdown between Stamps, Elks to go forward despite smoke
With a concerning amount of smoke still hanging in the air Monday, some football fans questioned whether a pre-season contest between the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks would still be a go.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Quebec Indigenous group says CAQ MNA who dismissed alleged police abuse must resign
The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is calling for a member of Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec party to resign after he suggested numerous Indigenous women lied about being sexually assaulted by police officers.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 cold-case after suspect's body exhumed
Police will give an update of 'major importance' Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The update follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia. Franklin Maywood Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique uncovered his DNA on Prior's clothing.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
OPP identify victim of Renfrew, Ont. homicide
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a homicide in Renfrew as a 41-year-old man. A suspect in his death remains at large. Police believe the shooting was targeted.
-
Final weekend of the Canadian Tulip Festival draws thousands of visitors
The weather was perfect for the last day of the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa. Organizers say around half a million people came out to see the more than one million flowers blooming across the national capital region.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff march across Macdonald Bridge as strike nears third week
Hundreds of striking school support staff and supporters marched across the Macdonald Bridge in Halifax on Monday. The goal is to draw attention to their contract dispute with the province.
-
Nova Scotia woman, 74, dies in motor vehicle collision: RCMP
A 74-year-old woman from Larry’s River, N.S., has died following a motor vehicle collision in Meaghers Hill on Sunday.
-
Tulip Festival blooms successful weekend at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B.
The second annual Tulip Festival at Trueman Blueberry Farms in Aulac, N.B., was a blooming success, bringing in the biggest attendance day of history for the farm.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region residents out and about enjoying good Victoria Day weather
Many residents of Waterloo region were out on the holiday Monday enjoying a number of activities and good weather.
-
Woman injured, two people charged after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
-
Police lay 23 charges on Cambridge's McQueen Shaver Boulevard in three hours
Another traffic blitz has resulted in 23 charges in three hours for drivers along a now notorious stretch of road that runs along the border of Cambridge and North Dumfries.
Vancouver
-
North Shore Rescue issues warning after busy weekend at Cypress Provincial Park
North Shore Rescue is issuing a warning to hikers after being called to Cypress Provincial Park three times on Saturday.
-
Calls for change after West Vancouver man drowns trying to save dog from creek
Two days after the bodies of a West Vancouver man and a yellow Labrador were pulled from Cypress creek, the city’s mayor is remembering the drowning victim as an extraordinary person.
-
12-year-old who had been missing for a week found safe in Vancouver: Surrey RCMP
A 12-year-old girl missing from Surrey has been found safe, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteer with disability strives to empower others to live positively
A B.C. man who lost use of left hand due to a childhood brain tumour helps others with disabilities and inspires his community to have a positive outlook on life.
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.
-
Nanaimo family stranded in Rome after flight cancelled due to near pilot strike at WestJet
A smooth weekend hasn’t been the case for some Island travellers. Many have come to expect busy ferry terminals and roadways, but one Nanaimo family has been caught up in a near strike at WestJet.