A steel construction company will soon be shutting down in Winnipeg.

On Thursday Supreme Group announced that Supreme Steel Winnipeg will be closing its doors effective Sept. 30, 2019. It confirmed this amounts to about 50 job losses in Winnipeg.

The company is also closing its plant in Delta, B.C., in September 2020.

In a news release, the company said it’s taking measures to consolidate and restructure due to “tariff uncertainty” and “economic downtown” that has reduced major capital investments in the energy and industrial sectors.

Supreme Group said despite plant closures and job losses, it remains committed to its Western Canada and Pacific Northwest markets.

“We did not make these decisions lightly. We recognize the impact that plant closures and lay-offs have on our people and we are doing all we can to assist them with the transition,” said Supreme Group president Kevin Guile.

“Over its nearly 50-year history, Supreme has responded to many challenges. These recent changes will allow Supreme to operate more efficiently and drive better value to our clients across all of our markets.”