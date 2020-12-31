WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg child actress struck it big on her first-ever audition, landing a starring role in an upcoming Hollywood film.

Nine-year-old Paisley Cadorath is among the cast members of the upcoming film “Nobody,” released by Universal Pictures. The film stars Bob Odenkirk (“Breaking Bad,” "Better Call Saul") as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad who murders two thieves who were attacking his neighbours, and is targeted in retaliation by a Russian drug lord.

The film also stars Connie Nielsen ("Gladiator," "Wonder Woman") Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future") RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Gage Munroe ("Immortals").

Paisley plays Odenkirk’s daughter Sammy in the film, which was partially shot in Winnipeg. She said she enjoyed working with her movie family.

“This was my first movie, so it felt really cool being there working with them,” Paisley said in a recent interview with CTV Morning Live. “They were all so, like, serious when we were doing the movie. (It was) just so cool. I love it.”

Paisley enrolled in acting two years ago. Her father Cory said they didn’t have high expectations when she auditioned for the role, which was her first-ever audition.

“When this came up, I don’t think any of us really expected that anything would come of it, but it was surprising for all of us,” he said. “It was a whole lot of fun.”

The film is rated "R," so Cory said he will have to look it over and watch it first before they decide if she can watch the full movie.

“I’m sure we’ll let her see the scenes she’s in,” he said.

Paisley said she is doing more auditions and is hoping to be cast in more films.

"Nobody" is currently scheduled to be released on February 26, 2021.

-With files from CTV's Katherine Dow.