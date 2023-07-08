Suspect arrested in random skateboard attack: Police

A Winnipeg man is recovering after being attacked with a skateboard in St. Boniface last month.

Winnipeg police said it happened June 29 around 10:00 p.m., when officers responded to the public river dock in the 400 block of Tache Avenue for reports of an assault.

The major crimes unit has learned the victim was at the dock with family members when a group, including the suspect, approached them. The group began berating the victim and his family, and police say the conflict escalated when the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with a skateboard.

The suspects fled before the police arrived. The victim's family called the police, and the victim got himself to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The next day, officers from the downtown foot patrol found the suspect in the rear lane of the 200 block of Garry Street and arrested him.

The suspect and victim are not previously known to one another. Investigators believe the assault to be unprovoked and random.

A 27-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with assault with a weapon and released on an undertaking. All charges have yet to be proven in court.