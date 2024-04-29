Suspect arrested in Saskatchewan in Winnipeg homicide

WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    A man has been arrested in Saskatchewan in the homicide of a Winnipeg resident.

    In a release, Winnipeg Police Service said Dyson Irvin Sumner was arrested in Saskatoon, on Apr. 20 for the homicide of Murdo Baker, 24, with the assistance of the Saskatoon Police Service.

    Baker, originally from South Indian Lake, was living in Winnipeg.

    Police allege the two men were socializing with a group at an apartment in the 800 block of Main Street on Mar. 19.

    According to police, an altercation occurred which resulted in the fatal shooting of Baker.

    Sumner, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder, possessing a weapon, and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

    He was detained in custody.

    The charges have not yet been proven in a court of a law.

