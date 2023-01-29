Suspect attempts to hit police with SUV

A Winnipeg man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest - among other charges – after a brief chase in the North End early Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it was just after midnight on Jan. 27 when patrolling officers spotted a wanted man driving an SUV in the 100 block of Alfred Avenue.

The police car pulled in front of the SUV with lights flashing in an attempt to pull it over. The SUV immediately reversed but the driver could not put the vehicle in gear, causing the engine to rev at a high RPM.

Police got out of their car and commanded the driver to exit his vehicle. However, the SUV accelerated towards the officers, prompting them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. The SUV crashed into a nearby tree and its driver tried to flee on foot.

Officer chased the suspect through the snow, catching him a few blocks away near the Harry Lazarenko Bridge. Police say he then became combative and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody after a short struggle.

During the chase, the suspect was seen discarding an object. It was later found to be a BB air pistol designed to look like a Taurus PT92 handgun.

Police searched the suspect and SUV and found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine worth around $1,200, and nearly $5,000 in cash.

The 35-year-old man faces numerous charges, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, drug trafficking, and resisting arrest.

He remains behind bars. All charges must be proven in court.