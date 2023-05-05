Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.

The investigation began on April 27, when police responded to a suspicious fire in the area of McDonald Avenue and Gomez Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a deceased victim.

Then on May 2 around 6:20 p.m., officers were notified of a stabbing near Sargent Avenue and Furby Street.

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital in unstable condition with upper-body injuries. Police said the victim would not cooperate with investigators and did not want further police involvement. The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police continued to investigate and went to a home in the 500 block of Furby Street, where they arrested a man in a hallway after a short use-of-force encounter.

Officers determined the suspect was also linked to a stabbing on April 26 in the 100 block of Henry Street, which sent a 51-year-old man to hospital in unstable condition with upper-body injuries. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

On May 3, homicide investigators arrested the man, who was in custody for the other offences, in connection to the body found in the suspicious fire on April 27.

Tyrus Mann has been charged with several offences including second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm. None of the charges have been proven in court, and the suspect remains in custody.

The homicide unit has yet to determine the identity of the man whose body was found in the fire. Police said his ethnicity is unknown, he was approximately six-feet tall, had no upper teeth, and would have undergone a previous medical facial procedure.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.