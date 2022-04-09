Suspect in custody after North End homicide

Winnipeg police officers have a suspect in custody following a homicide in the city’s North End on Friday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Magnus Avenue around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a person armed with weapons.

When police got to the scene, they found a man outside the home and took him into custody. Shortly after, officers found a dead man inside the home.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Officers ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.