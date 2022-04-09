Suspect in custody after North End homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating after a "serious occurrence" happened at a house on Magnus Avenue and Andrews Street. April 8, 2022. (Source: Scott Andresson/CTV News) Winnipeg police are investigating after a "serious occurrence" happened at a house on Magnus Avenue and Andrews Street. April 8, 2022. (Source: Scott Andresson/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island