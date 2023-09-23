Winnipeg

    • Suspect rams police car, civilian vehicles during North End car chase

    (File image) (File image)

    A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a police chase that damaged several vehicles Friday evening.

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 22, when patrolling officers spotted wanted man driving a van in the North End.

    Police tried to pull over the 2001 GMC Savana 1500 Cargo camper van at Aikins Street and Manitoba Avenue. The suspect vehicle rammed the police car and sped away.

    The suspect crashed into two civilian vehicles during the chase, rendering the van inoperable. The man and a woman who was with him fled on foot after abandoning the vehicle at McPhillips Street and Redwood Avenue.

    With help from members of the public, the man was tracked down in the 1200 block of Troy Avenue and arrested without incident.

    Officers found close to 1,000 bottles of prescription medication in the van, including approximately 800 Xanax pills, which were seized as evidence. The prescription medications are estimated to have a street value of roughly $10,000.

    The vehicle had previously been reported stolen from a business in the 2100 block of St. Mary’s Road.

    No one was injured during the incident. A 31-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges, which must be proven in court.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

