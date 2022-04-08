Suspect sought after stolen property found in Winnipeg home: RCMP

RCMP is searching for a 31-year-old Winnipeg man after a large amount of stolen property was found in a home last month.

According to Mounties, officers in Stonewall responded to a break and enter at a business in the RM of Headingley on March 28 at 8 a.m. RCMP said construction tools were stolen from the business.

The investigation into the thefts resulted in Stonewall RCMP executing a search warrant at a Winnipeg home, where they found a large number of items which they allege were stolen from the greater Winnipeg area.

RCMP said an arrest warrant has been issued for Lee Brandon Stewart of Winnipeg on multiple charges, including six counts of possession of property obtained by crime. The charges also include possession of break-in instruments and possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking. The charges have not been tested in court.

Stewart is six-foot-one, weighs 175 lbs and has light brown hair and blue eyes.

Lee Brandon Stewart of Winnipeg is wanted by RCMP on multiple charges, including six counts of possession of property obtained by crime. (RCMP handout)Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.