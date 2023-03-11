Suspect sought in rush hour stabbing

Winnipeg police are searching for suspects after a downtown stabbing during rush hour on Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 5:10 p.m. the 200 block of Hargrave Street.

Responding officers found a 46-year-old man suffering from an upper-body stab wound. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

The Major Crimes Unit is now in charge of the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that can help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).