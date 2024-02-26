Suspect sought in teen's death considered dangerous: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of a teenager found dead in a downtown apartment complex.
Police said late last week, officers arrested 20-year-old Jadar Morrison in the 500 block of Grey Street. He was turned over to members of the homicide unit and charged with manslaughter.
Morrison was one of two men wanted in connection with the death of 19-year-old River Harper.
Harper was found dead at an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on Feb. 7.
Police had released surveillance images of two suspects involved. With the help of the public, police said investigators were able to identify them.
One of the suspects remains outstanding. Police said 21-year-old Jrayden Monias is wanted on a charge of manslaughter.
The charges against Morrison and Monias have not been tested in court.
Police said Monias is considered dangerous, and warn the public should not make contact with him. Instead, anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatchewan father who killed toddler in police neglect case sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
New online harms bill would force major online services to quickly take down harmful sexual content
In an effort address what it sees as the rising risk of harmful online content, the federal government has unveiled a new bill proposing a sweeping suite of new requirements for platforms and the creation of a new digital safety oversight body to compel these popular sites to act or face penalties.
Kellogg's CEO faces backlash for saying people should eat cereal for dinner to save money
'Let them eat Corn Flakes' appears to be Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick’s advice to cash-strapped shoppers who are spending the highest portion of their income on food than at any point in the last 30 years.
Buyer pays nearly US$4M for unopened hockey card boxes, hoping for the ones that will make it all worth it
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
Students walk out of Oklahoma high school where non-binary student was beaten and later died
More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old non-binary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day.
US$1B donation from former professor to NYC medical school provides free tuition, forever
A former Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor is donating US$1 billion to the New York City school, the largest gift of its type ever given in the United States, to pay the tuition of all of its students, the institution said on Monday.
Liberals push for long-term House rule changes they say are needed to combat Conservative obstruction
The federal Liberals are trying once again to amend the House of Commons sitting schedule to allow for more late-night debates, a move they say is a result of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party trying to turn the chamber into a 'place of dysfunction.'
U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Regina man found under trailer after allegedly trying to steal roll of wire from construction compound
Regina police have arrested a 23-year-old man they said was wanted for multiple break and enters in the city.
-
Sask. NDP asking premier to show results of India trip, other foreign travels
The Saskatchewan NDP are demanding to see what the province has gained from Premier Scott Moe's foreign travels.
-
Regina to play host to Canadian Baton Twirling Trials
Regina will host the Canadian Baton Twirling "Team Trials" to determine who will represent as Team Canada at the World Baton Twirling Championships.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan father who killed toddler in police neglect case sentenced to 16 years
A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan father to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his toddler.
-
'There is no body': Greg Fertuck makes final arguments in murder trial, Crown argues finances motivated killing
A man representing himself in his own murder trial attempted to clear his name, while the Crown argued he was financially motivated to kill his spouse.
-
Sask. inquest sees video of police chase that led to capture of Myles Sanderson
A coroner’s inquest in Saskatoon saw dramatic dash cam footage of the highway pursuit that ended the three-day manhunt for Myles Sanderson in September 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mom shares concerns after daughter’s health card invalid at ER
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
-
One person rescued from downtown Sudbury fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters were on the scene early Monday evening after a fire broke out at St. Andrew's Place on Larch Street downtown.
-
Dashcam video shows intersection crash, police stress road safety
Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists to pay more attention and be more cautious at intersections after a collision caught on dashcam video in Greater Sudbury.
Edmonton
-
Fort Sask. woman tragically killed in police incident well-known community pillar
The woman who was killed in a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on Saturday has been identified as Kassandra Gartner of Fort Saskatchewan.
-
Alberta man stabbed mother before he was shot by police: ASIRT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says a man who was shot by police earlier this month had stabbed his mother.
-
Edmonton club promoter convicted of sexually assaulting 5 women granted day parole
An Edmonton club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women has been granted day parole.
Toronto
-
'It's absurd': Toronto taxpayers face even-bigger bill as FIFA World Cup costs climb
Toronto’s cost of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to climb, with the latest price tag hitting $380 million -- $80 million more than the estimate in place when the city was named a host two years ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Cyclist struck by vehicle in Scarborough dies in hospital
A cyclist who was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Monday evening has died in hospital, police say.
-
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after firing energy weapon at patient hospitalized for mental health: tribunal
A Toronto-area police officer has been temporarily demoted after firing an energy weapon at a patient while their back was turned at a Brampton hospital.
Calgary
-
Alberta intends to opt out of national pharmacare program: health minister
Alberta’s health minister said the province will be opting out of a national pharmacare program.
-
New 'no stopping' signs on northwest Calgary street disrupting parking for residents
Residents on a street in the community of North Haven are raising concerns about “no stopping” signs that were recently placed near a crosswalk.
-
Step by step: Couple walking through every Calgary neighbourhood
To say Steve and Andrea Mauws have the travel bug would be an understatement. The couple moved to Calgary from Winnipeg in October 2021 and in just a few years they have already explored more of the city than some residents do in a lifetime.
Montreal
-
Wild temperature swing to mark the end of February
The final days of February are expected to feature record-breaking warmth, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
-
LA Kings to play game in Salt Lake City free of taxpayer dollars before heading to Quebec
The LA Kings will play a 2024 preseason game free of taxpayer dollars in the bettors' favourite next city to get an NHL expansion team... and it's not Quebec City. The Kings will play the Vegas Golden Knights in Salt Lake City.
-
Montreal fire department beefs up ice rescue training amid mild weather
Faced with increasingly mild winters, Montreal's fire department (SIM) is kicking its ice rescue training into high gear.
Ottawa
-
Double standard with police response to protests 'couldn't be further from the truth': Ottawa police chief
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs is clarifying the actions of the Ottawa Police Service's response to last week's 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary protests.
-
Here's what Ottawa's new police cruisers will look like
The Ottawa Police Service has unveiled its new cruiser design. Future police cruisers in Ottawa will be dark blue, with white vinyl patterns on the doors.
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
Atlantic
-
Indigenous leader in Nova Scotia accusing radiologists of conducting secret tests
The Mi'kmaq chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation has filed a lawsuit against two Halifax radiologists alleging they conducted medical tests on her and other members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their consent.
-
Irving Oil president to step down as company undergoes strategic review
The president of Irving Oil is stepping down as the company undergoes a strategic review that includes the possible sale of the business.
-
N.B. municipality spent $19K to investigate councillor over giant bird statue
A New Brunswick town councillor says the release of an investigation into her efforts to bring a giant bird sculpture to the community is a "victory" — even though it led to sanctions against her last fall.
Kitchener
-
Police describe the chaos as a Woolwich demonstration turned violent
Chaos broke out between members of the Eritrean community on Saturday night. Police are now sharing new details about the violent conflict.
-
Concerns raised after video shows vehicle ignoring bus stop sign
Concerns about student safety are raised after a video shows a vehicle driving around a school bus with its stop sign out.
-
Former Flair plane sitting at Waterloo Region airport
A former Flair Airlines plane is sitting on the tarmac at Waterloo Region's airport, one of the four seized last March due to payments owed to its plane rental company.
Vancouver
-
Pickup truck driver sought in Chilliwack, B.C., death investigation
Mounties investigating a man's death in Chilliwack, B.C., are appealing to the public to help identify the driver of a red pickup truck that was seen in the area where the man's body was found.
-
B.C.'s minimum wage is going up on June 1
B.C. will be increasing its minimum wage on June 1, the province announced Monday.
-
Suspect sought after series of sexual assaults in Langley
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a series of sexual assaults committed last year in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s minimum wage is going up on June 1
B.C. will be increasing its minimum wage on June 1, the province announced Monday.
-
Pickup truck driver sought in Chilliwack, B.C., death investigation
Mounties investigating a man's death in Chilliwack, B.C., are appealing to the public to help identify the driver of a red pickup truck that was seen in the area where the man's body was found.
-
Amanda Todd's mother urges MPs to pass online harms bill
The mother of a British Columbia teen who died by suicide after being targeted by online sextortion is pleading with federal lawmakers to pass a bill expected to be tabled in Parliament on Monday afternoon.