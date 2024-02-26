Suspect sought in teen's death considered dangerous: Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG
    21-year-old Jrayden Monias, who is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation, is shown in two undated photos supplied by the Winnipeg Police Service on Feb. 22, 2024. 21-year-old Jrayden Monias, who is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation, is shown in two undated photos supplied by the Winnipeg Police Service on Feb. 22, 2024.
    Winnipeg police have arrested one of two suspects wanted in connection with the death of a teenager found dead in a downtown apartment complex.

    Police said late last week, officers arrested 20-year-old Jadar Morrison in the 500 block of Grey Street. He was turned over to members of the homicide unit and charged with manslaughter.

    Morrison was one of two men wanted in connection with the death of 19-year-old River Harper.

    Harper was found dead at an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on Feb. 7.

    Police had released surveillance images of two suspects involved. With the help of the public, police said investigators were able to identify them.

    One of the suspects remains outstanding. Police said 21-year-old Jrayden Monias is wanted on a charge of manslaughter.

    The charges against Morrison and Monias have not been tested in court.

    Police said Monias is considered dangerous, and warn the public should not make contact with him. Instead, anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers. 

