Suspect wanted after exposing himself to children: Police

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to children at a playground earlier this week.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said two incidents happened on Tuesday in the North Kildonan and East Kildonan neighbourhoods.

On July 18, officers responded to a call about a man exposing himself to children at a park at Donwood School. Police said the suspect approached the children, exposed himself, and spoke to them inappropriately. The children ran away and notified a nearby adult, who contacted police.

Later that evening, police got a call about a man in the Valley Gardens area following young girls on his mountain bike and engaging them in inappropriate conversation. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the man.

Police believe the man is 18-20 years old and Indigenous. He is described as having a large build, a thin black moustache, and black bushy hair. He was wearing a grey shirt and black shorts, and riding a black mountain bike.

Anyone who may know who this man is, or has any information about the incidents, is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.