The B.C. RCMP says autopsies have confirmed two bodies found in northern Manitoba last week are homicide suspects Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, and that that the two men died by suicide from gunfire.

Officers say both individuals were dead for a number of days before they were found but say the exact time and date of their deaths isn’t known.

Police say there are strong indications the men had been alive for a few days since they were last seen in July and during the intense manhunt which took place in the area in and around Gillam, Man.

Autopsies were completed by the Manitoba Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The RCMP said two firearms were located with Schmegelsky and McLeod and that a forensic analysis is underway to determine whether the weapons are connected to the homicides in northern B.C.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were wanted in the killings of a young tourist couple and a Vancouver man.

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were found dead on the side of the Alaska highway. 64-year-old Leonard Dyck's body was discovered four days later.

The RCMP said officers are now assessing all items located in northern Manitoba related to the to the three northern B.C. homicide investigations.

The assessments will include a review of investigative findings to date, statements made, evidentiary timelines and physical and digital evidence. The B.C. RCMP has also brought in its Behavioural Analysis Unit.

Police say once their review is complete officers will share the findings with the families prior to releasing any information publicly.