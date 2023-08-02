Suspicious death in Blumenort under investigation: RCMP

RCMP officers are investigating the death of a man in Blumenort on Tuesday night as suspicious.

According to RCMP, officers from its Steinbach detachment received a call about a firearm being discharged at a home in the community.

When they arrived, a 27-year-old man was found suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

RCMP said a 43-year-old man, who lives at the home and was not physically injured, was arrested, and remains in police custody. No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation into the death continues.