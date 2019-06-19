

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious death” of a man found in a park in the Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Maple Street and Higgins Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Const. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service told media later that morning that members of the homicide unit were investigating.

At this point police haven’t said why they believe the death warrants an investigation, or if any arrests have been made.

Carver said police use evidence at crime scenes to determine whether or not a death is suspicious.

“If there was evidence of wounding or some sort of trauma, we might look at it as suspicious. All I can tell you in this case is that we’re looking at it as suspicious,” he said.

Carver told CTV News there is no risk to the public; however police are asking people to stay clear of the area as they conduct the investigation.