Suspicious death in Winnipeg's North End prompts homicide investigation

Winnipeg police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a North End home.

Police said there were called to a suspicious death in the 600 block of Cathedral Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man’s body inside the home. His death is believed to be a homicide.

The Winnipeg police service’s homicide unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.