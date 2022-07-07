Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.

The incident took place on July 2, when Mounties received a report of a man in medical distress at a home in the Paupanekis Point area of Norway House. The man, 41-year-old Johnny Stanley Muswagon from Norway House Cree Nation, died in hospital.

When they first released information about the incident last week, officers said Muswagon’s death was “suspicious.”

Now, police are saying the man’s death was the result of a homicide, and are asking the public for help.

Mounties said Muswagon went to multiple homes in the Paupanekis Point area during the evening of July 1 and the morning of July 2. Police officers said they believe at some point he got into a fight with an unknown person.

Anyone who may have seen Muswagon, witnessed an altercation, or has video surveillance from the area is asked to call 204-359-6715 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

- With files from CTV’s Kimberly Rio Wertman.