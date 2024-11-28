Swimming, skating lesson registration available for families soon

Registration for activities such as swimming, skating, and art classes will be available for parents next month.

The Winter 2025 schedule for swimming and skating lessons was released Thursday.

Registration for activities will start at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for Winnipeg residents and Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. for those living outside of the city.

Registration can be completed online, by calling 311, or in person at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 10.

Registration can also take place at 365 Main Street, 170 Goulet Street, or at any city pool during regular operating hours.