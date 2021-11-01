Swoop international service returns to Winnipeg as airport hopes for uptick in passengers

Passengers lined up on Nov. 1, 2021 for Swoop Airlines' nonstop flight to Mesa, Ariz. - its first international flight since March of 2020. Passengers lined up on Nov. 1, 2021 for Swoop Airlines' nonstop flight to Mesa, Ariz. - its first international flight since March of 2020.

Winnipeg Top Stories