System to give green lights to emergency vehicles could improve response times: report

Winnipeg firefighters respond to a fire near the Disraeli Bridge on Oct. 31, 2022. A report at Winnipeg City Hall is looking at ways for firefighters to improve response times. (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel) Winnipeg firefighters respond to a fire near the Disraeli Bridge on Oct. 31, 2022. A report at Winnipeg City Hall is looking at ways for firefighters to improve response times. (CTV News Photo Ken Gabel)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island