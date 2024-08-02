'Take your time': Manitoba RCMP reminding people to slow down and be safe on the highways this long weekend

It's one of the last big weekends of the summer and Manitoba RCMP are reminding people to be safe on the busy highways.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre with Manitoba RCMP said people need to expect an influx of traffic on all Manitoba highways this weekend.

"I'm sure it'll be pretty congested on the Perimeter and our major highways going to cottage country. So the main message for us is, take your time," said Manaigre. "Speeding is not going to get you there any quicker with the amount of vehicles we're seeing on highways now. It doesn't take much for some kind of reaction to cause a multi-vehicle collision."

He noted there is also construction happening this time of year, which can lead to slowdowns. However, he said it's important for people to keep their cool and get to where they are going safely.

"If you're caught speeding through these construction zones, fines are doubled. It pays to pay attention, just slow down. It can be quite costly if you're caught speeding at 20, 30 kilometres over the limit in a construction zone. There's enough money there for a vacation."

Manaigre is also reminding people to not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking.

"Unfortunately, people do make that choice. They drink and they get behind the wheel to go to the next destination, thinking a couple is fine."

If people are at the lake, he said the same rules apply if they are driving a boat.

"The Criminal Code doesn't discriminate as far as impaired driving goes…depending on what lake you're on, (there) could be a lot of boat traffic. Poor decision-making can result in collisions and again, fatalities."

Traffic enforcement is stepped up over the long weekend Manaigre said. He encourages people to enjoy the weekend, but to do it safely and not try to rush getting to their destination.