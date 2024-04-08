Takeoff: WestJet increasing flights from Winnipeg to Montreal and Ottawa, adds direct Nashville route

If you’re looking to fly out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, you’ll now have more flight options.

WestJet announced its expanding services from Winnipeg to multiple cities.

Domestically, it’s adding new daily, year-round service to Montreal, as well as increased daily, year-round service to Ottawa. Both route additions are set to takeoff on June 3.

"We know how critical Ottawa and Montreal are for Winnipeg's business community, and we are thrilled to continue supporting Winnipeg's economic growth through strategic air service," said Mike Scott, WestJet Group executive vice-president and chief financial officer.

On the international front, the airline is adding a new direct flight to Nashville, Tennessee. The exclusive, limited, twice-weekly route is set to start on Sept. 16 and runs through Nov. 15.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, who was at the announcement, said he’s excited about the economic potential increased access could mean for the province.

“The ability for us to quickly welcome potential investors and business partners here to this great province is a tool that we really need in order to be able to unlock that great potential for Manitoba’s future,” said Kinew.

He also touched on what he’s personally looking forward to in regards to the new Music City route.

“My wife and I, being country fans…we’ll probably be looking up those Nashville flights too once they're available for booking,” said Kinew.

The new direct-link to the south follows in the steps of the airline’s Atlanta route addition, which was launched last year.

WestJet also launched a direct route to Los Angeles in 2022.

“We've been really happy with the performance of both L.A. and Atlanta. I'd say that those routes at this point are exceeding our expectations,” said Scott. “We're happy to continue to provide transporter opportunities for the folks in Winnipeg and Manitoba as well, and Atlanta and L.A. are important destinations for us and our overall strategic plan.”

WestJet operates more than 15,000 flight each year in and out of Winnipeg and flies to 23 non-stop destinations.