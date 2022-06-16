Tall grass and dandelions creating eyesore in Winnipeg
One Winnipeg resident said the boulevards in her Richmond West neighbourhood are overrun with tall grass and dandelions, creating an eyesore.
“It’s really gross, and it’s extremely long and we live on the park back there, we can’t even get out our back gate open because the grass is so high,” said Morgan Richardson
Richardson and other area homeowners would like to see the grass and weeds chopped down.
“It’s out of control and it’s been weeks,” she said.
Tori Mallo agrees with what Richardson is saying.
“It’s ridiculous, I mean it’s quite long, it’s longer than I’ve seen it in the last few years” said Mallo.
Mowing cycles are supposed to range between 10 and 14 days.
In a statement the City of Winnipeg said the unprecedented rain this year has created challenges.
“We are currently more than halfway through our first mowing cycle. We have suspended accepting new service requests to 311 related to tall grass on public land until after June 20,” the city said.
Coun. Matt Allard said the larger issue is parks and green spaces are growing, but the mowing budget is not.
“That means the mowing cycles go up, and the grass gets longer,” said Allard
Allard wants the city to consider planting other types of vegetation that don’t require regular cutting on new boulevards and less- travelled green spaces.
“Things like White Dutch Clover and other plants have an aesthetic similar to grass but that may not require the same level of maintenance,” said Allard.
Mallo said the city would have to get into the weeds on the idea to see if it is worth it.
“Is it going to cost more money to put it in rather than pay to cut it every week or so?” said Mallo.
Richardson is partial to what’s already planted.
“I mean the grass is nice if it’s maintained, it always looks really good,” said Richardson.
A city committee is set to discuss Allard’s plan for a grass alternative next week.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Charge laid in decade-long investigation into Manitoba residential school
A charge has been laid following a decade-long investigation into allegations of abuse at a residential school in Manitoba.
BREAKING | 1 dead, 2 hurt in Alabama church shooting: police
A shooting at a church in a suburb of one of Alabama's major cities left one person dead and two others wounded Thursday evening, police said, adding a suspect was taken into custody.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
Health-care worker explains why nurses are leaving the field
Staffing shortages are causing issues throughout Canada's health-care system and now a former full-time nurse is warning that burnout is causing additional attrition in the ranks of heath-care workers.
UPDATED | Cost of Governor General's in-flight catering bill on Middle East trip actually $80K: DND
The Department of National Defence (DND) says the total cost of the Governor General's in-flight catering bill during a March trip to the Middle East was actually $80,367.19, correcting the original figure it released to Parliament this week.
Regina
-
Here's how 22Fresh landed a partnership with Bauer Hockey
This month, Saskatchewan clothing brand 22Fresh announced one of its biggest partnerships to date with Bauer Hockey.
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Trafficking investigation leads to seizure of fentanyl, other drugs in Southey, Sask.: RCMP
RCMP seized quantities of several drugs, including fentanyl, as part of a trafficking investigation in Southey, Sask. last week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Trucking Association wants vaccine mandates lifted at land borders
With the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for international air travellers coming to an end on Monday, many truck drivers are asking when cross-border land restrictions will be dropped.
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
Northern Ontario
-
HSN emergency wait times on par with province, hospital officials say
It was a cheerful annual general meeting for Health Sciences North as the Sudbury-area hospital's leaders celebrated the facility's achievements over the past year. And while lots have been done, its president and CEO says they have more work to do.
-
Sudbury health unit getting some backup
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has hired a new associate medical officer of health.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
Edmonton
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
Edmonton won't host 2026 World Cup matches as FIFA picks Toronto, Vancouver
Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.
-
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
Toronto
-
Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
-
Huge hail and severe thunderstorms hit GTA, tornado warnings end for parts of Ontario
The Greater Toronto Area continues to see a bout of hot, muggy weather after a fast-moving row of severe thunderstorms swept through the region Thursday, pelting some areas with large hail and strong winds.
-
Police investigating after Eglinton Crosstown LRT worker struck and killed by cement truck
Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a cement truck at an Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site last month.
Calgary
-
Canola on fire after two semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway
Fire crews are monitoring the scene of a fire that began when two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519 east of the hamlet of Granum.
-
Expect to swat away plenty of mosquitoes after Calgary's heavy rainfall
Insect experts say that this week's rain created a perfect storm of another kind, for breeding mosquitoes, awakening what has so far been a relatively benign skitter season.
-
'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase
With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' they'll be hit.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Severe thunderstorms drench Montreal area
Montreal was pelted with a severe thunderstorm that moved across southern Quebec and brought heavy rain and hail Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa daycare without power for 27 days following severe storm
Running a daycare with no power for 27 days is taking a toll on Jacqueline Orellana.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
Daughter says police should have been called after her mother goes missing at Montfort Hospital
Family members are raising concerns after a 64-year-old patient at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital was missing for more than a day before being found outside by police.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Three Charlottetown area doctors resign leaving thousands of Islanders without a family physician
The Charlottetown area is set to lose three family physicians over the next several weeks. Their departure means approximately 5,400 people will be without a family doctor, on top of the thousands in Prince Edward Island who are already without primary medical care.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Public safety over police secrecy
After at first saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently, the RCMP’s strategic communications officer has finally conceded there were serious communications problems during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass murder.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
Vancouver
-
Chilliwack tenant wins compensation following eviction, but has yet to see the money
Even though the Residential Tenancy Branch ruled in Catherine Seymour's favour, getting her compensation isn't proving to be easy.
-
Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
-
Condo with no kitchen located inside Vancouver hotel listed for $659K
For less than the price of a typical Vancouver condo, you could be living in the heart of the city's downtown core – as long as you don't mind a lot of dining out, or having hotel guests for neighbours.
Vancouver Island
-
Drag show at Victoria cafe cancelled due to threats of violence
An all-ages drag show that was set to run at a cafe in Victoria this weekend has been cancelled after the business received violent threats.
-
Victoria police search for BMW after car crashes into pedestrian: Video
Victoria police are on the lookout for a BMW that crashed into a woman in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
2nd avian flu outbreak confirmed in Vancouver Island area
Another outbreak of the highly contagious avian flu has been found in a flock of chickens in the Vancouver Island area.