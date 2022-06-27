TappCar shutting down in Winnipeg, exploring female-only ride-share service
TappCar shutting down in Winnipeg, exploring female-only ride-share service
A Canadian ride-share service marketed as a discounted, regional alternative to Uber has shut down, with management pointing to the pandemic and soaring fuel prices as factors in its demise.
TappCar CEO Noel Bernier said the service shut down in Winnipeg as of Sunday. The Edmonton-based company had already shuttered operations in all other Canadian cities in early 2021.
According to Bernier, TappCar was still struggling from the fallout of the pandemic when fuel prices rose beyond what was sustainable for the company.
“It was getting impossible to recruit part-time drivers for a discount driver service,” he said.
He added TappCar passenger levels dropped off by 95 per cent when the pandemic first hit in March of 2020, noting Uber’s entry into Manitoba months later made it even more difficult for the Canadian company to recover.
“You have a global competitor like Uber that can afford to lose money during tough times. You have a much lower demand for what I call ‘social riding’. So as bars and nightclubs and that kind of environment went to zero, so did the people needing rides to and from those things,” he said.
TAPPCAR EXPLORING FEMALE-ONY RIDE-SHARE SERVICE
Bernier said with the former TappCar model in the rear-view mirror, the company is considering switching gears to launch a female-only, safety-forward ride-share company.
The service would likely employ only female drivers and service only female riders.
“From our point of view, the challenges of female safety and ridership have been ongoing and a reality for many, many years,” he said.
“However, the higher rates of violence and higher rates of crime in a post-pandemic area, we believe, make the service more needed than ever.”
Bernier notes they are still reviewing the concept’s viability in Winnipeg. The goal is to launch in the fall of 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau announces new Russia sanctions after Zelenskyy address at G7 summit
Canada will add 74 more people and businesses in Russia and Belarus to its sanctions list, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday as he met other G7 leaders in Germany to discuss the threat to global security posed by the invasion of Ukraine.
No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor
Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
Ukrainian officials: Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall
Scores of civilians were feared killed or wounded in a Russian missile strike Monday on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk, Ukrainian officials said.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
New double crater seen on the moon after mystery rocket impact
The moon has a new double crater after a rocket body collided with its surface on March 4.
South Africa tavern deaths: 21 teens likely killed by something they drank, ate or smoked
South African authorities investigating 21 teenagers found dead at an east coast tavern over the weekend said on Monday the youths were probably killed by something they ate, drank or smoked, ruling out the earlier-touted possibility of a stampede.
Ghislaine Maxwell put on suicide watch after saying staff threatened her
Ghislaine Maxwell reported Brooklyn jail staff threatened her safety, prompting employees to place her on suicide watch, prosecutors said on Sunday, arguing there was no need to delay her sentencing on sex trafficking charges.
Regina
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitation
A seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to an online fundraiser.
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as first female leader of party
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
-
Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by vehicle: Regina police
A 28-year-old man on a bicycle was seriously injured Sunday evening after being hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Garnet St. and Dewdney Ave., the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon storm 'overwhelmed' treatment plant
Saskatoon's wastewater treatment plant struggled to keep up during the June 20 rainstorm that battered the city.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Viral levels in wastewater lowest since January
The signs of COVID-19 are at their lowest levels in Saskatoon's wastewater since January.
-
Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as first female leader of party
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.
Northern Ontario
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shooting
OPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Sault senior charged with sex assault of a minor
A 76-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with sexually assaulting an underage person.
-
35-year old Manitoulin man dies in drowning mishap
Manitoulin OPP were called out Saturday to a report of a possible drowning at Chutes Provincial Park, they said in a release.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Chiefs say Pope's visit important to understand impacts of residential schools
Leaders from four First Nations in central Alberta say the Pope's upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
-
Alberta woman becomes millionaire with $100-scratch ticket
Juanita Melenko told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation she decided to buy a $100 ULTIMATE instant ticket while she killed some time between loads of laundry.
Toronto
-
Ontario man uses Apple Airtags to track down stolen Range Rover
An Ontario man whose car was stolen from his driveway in midtown Toronto twice in three months is revealing how he tracked and located his second vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank employee stabbed 'multiple times' during downtown Toronto hold-up
A Toronto bank employee has been stabbed several times during a robbery.
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Calgary
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Calgary Stampede selects David Spence as celebrity judge for 2022 parade
The Calgary Stampede announced on Monday that retired CTV News meteorologist David Spence will be serving as the celebrity judge for the 2022 Stampede Parade.
-
Furious, Chickadee, Olivia: The most unique and common baby names in Alberta
The Wild Rose province unveiled its annual update of popular and unique baby names on Monday, with Noah and Olivia claiming the top spots again.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calls increase for more money as Montreal and rest of Quebec facing housing crunch
Montreal's mayor and a provincial opposition party leader are warning that the city's affordable housing shortage is going to get worse if more money isn't made available.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
No 'warnings or second chances' for illegal activity on Canada Day: Ottawa mayor
Ottawa's mayor is warning the city won't tolerate any illegal activity downtown during Canada Day festivities this year, as the city prepares for possible protests.
-
Ottawa police seek help locating missing 16-year-old autistic youth
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old autistic boy.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.S. SPCA seeking donations to help five dogs found with rocks in their bellies
The Nova Scotia SPCA is asking for support from the community to help five dogs who are in desperate need of care. The SPCA says the dogs were recently rushed to urgent care after they were found starving and dehydrated.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Halifax
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries following a crash near Halifax's MacKay Bridge Monday.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in connection to Simcoe shooting
A 29-year-old North York man has been arrested in Thunder Bay in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Simcoe.
-
Man killed after being struck by dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.
A 26-year-old man from Erin, Ont. has died after being struck by a dump truck near Drumbo, Ont.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph Nighthawks
The Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
Vancouver
-
911 calls expected to spike during B.C.’s first summer without COVID-19 restrictions
The agency that oversees the majority of British Columbia’s 911 calls is anticipating one of the busiest summers on record for emergency services and first responders.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canucks' Sedins headline Hockey Hall of Fame's 2022 class
Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin and Roberto Luongo have been voted as the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022.
-
B.C. woman's whereabouts unknown more than 2 months after disappearance
Police say there is "growing concern" for a woman who's been missing more than two months.
Vancouver Island
-
'This is really strange': U.S. fighter jets soar over Vancouver Island
An unusual sight in the skies over Vancouver Island on Saturday sparked conspiracy theories online.
-
Man charged after series of sex assaults in Victoria
A man in his 30s has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after multiple women were assaulted in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.