WINNIPEG -- The province has extended tax filing deadlines for businesses feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, announced Sunday, would extend the April and May filing deadlines for small and medium-sized businesses with monthly remittances of no more than $10,000, according to a news release.

“Manitoba businesses are facing a challenging economic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to help them out by giving them more time to submit provincial taxes,” said Premier Brian Pallister in a statement. “Some businesses may need access to these extra funds and we want to provide them with that flexibility.”

The province says businesses will have up to an additional two months to remit retail sales taxes and the payroll tax.

For businesses above the $10,000 cap, the province says they will work with them on flexible repayment options.

The decision, the province says, will help an estimated 20,000 businesses in Manitoba.

More information on filing requirements will be released Monday on the province’s Finance and Taxation website.