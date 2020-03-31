WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Community Taxi Association, which represents the taxi industry in the city, is urgently requesting a meeting with Mayor Brian Bowman to discuss the impact COVID-19 is having on the industry.

The association said taxi revenues are down 80 per cent because of closures throughout the city.

It said now more than ever the taxi industry is very important for Winnipeggers.

"It has become more and more apparent just how important our service is as we take healthcare professionals to their jobs, people to their medical appointments and to pharmacies and grocery stores," the association said in an emailed release.

The association is wanting support from the city, which regulates the taxi industry, to provide relief with auto insurance and other measures to help during this "difficult time".