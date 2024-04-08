Teacher charged with sexual exploitation of student: Winnipeg police

A 41-year-old Winnipeg teacher has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student.

According to Winnipeg police, the child abuse unit was informed about a “sexually exploitative” relationship between a former student from College Beliveau and a physical education teacher at the school.

Police said investigators found the accused forged an inappropriate and sexual relationship with a female student, who was under 18 at the time.

“The survivor was groomed by the accused who ultimately gained their trust. The accused engaged in inappropriate physical and sexual contact with the survivor on school trips and on occasion in the city,” police wrote in a news release.

“Although the offences began while the survivor was still a student, the coercion and abuse continued after she no longer attended this school.”

Amanda Rachelle Sherrett of Winnipeg was arrested on March 29. She has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and luring a person under the age of 18. She was released with conditions. None of the charges against her have been proven in court.

The Louis Riel School Division sent a statement Monday morning, saying they learned of the allegations on March 18. Sherrett was removed from the school, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The LRSD continues to assist CFS and the WPS in their processes. The division will also complete its own internal process,” the division said in a statement.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information or who wants to talk to an investigator to call 204-986-6350.

If you are in need of help and support, you can call the WPS Victim Services at 204-986-6350 or the Klinic Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 204-786-8631.