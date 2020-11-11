WINNIPEG -- According to a post on The Manitoba Teachers’ Society website, there are new rules for teachers and education assistants on when it is okay to come to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Public Health has confirmed that asymptomatic teachers, with a household member who is symptomatic, are exempt from self-isolation orders, as long as the teacher wears a medical mask,” the post reads.

It goes on to say the exemption was already applied to health care workers and first responders, and it has been expanded to include teachers and educational assistants.

There is also an explanation that in all exemption cases, staff must wear a medical mask and follow all other public health measures.

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News that public health officials are advising that entire households need to isolate if any one person living in the home awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

“The symptomatic individual needs to stay in their own room and, if possible, use their own bathroom and not use common areas,” they said in an email.

However, there are exemptions in place for asymptomatic household members if they are a health-care worker or first responders. This exemption applies to teachers and educational assistants provided medical masks are worn, they explained.

“Teachers, and those required to support in class learning at schools, are critical service workers and public health was advised that the mandatory self-isolation rules was putting exceptional strain on staffing,” the spokesperson explained.

“We have confirmed with Public Health that the exemption for teachers and educational assistants may also be considered for custodians and bus drivers, if they are essential to keeping schools open and cannot be replaced.”

As the entire province of Manitoba prepares to move into the critical or red level on the province’s pandemic response system in the coming days, schools are to remain open.

The news release from Tuesday explains the decision to keep schools from K-12 and daycares operating. In it, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, noted that there has not been widespread transmission among children, students, and staff.

The Manitoba Teachers’ Society shared this link for teachers to follow if symptomatic.