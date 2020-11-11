WINNIPEG -- Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 12, all of Manitoba must go under Code Red restrictions.

The Manitoba government announced the tightened restrictions on Tuesday, citing the spike in COVID-19 cases and the strain on the healthcare system.

Under these measures, Manitobans must reduce social contacts to only those in their households, and travel to northern Manitoba is restricted.

At the same time, many businesses, organizations, and facilities must also temporarily close their doors.

Here is a list of what must close beginning on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

PERSONAL SERVICE BUSINESSES

The new province-wide restrictions closes all personal service businesses, which includes hair salons, barbers, places that provide manicures and pedicures, as well as other esthetic services.

However, therapeutic care businesses that are self-regulated, including massage therapists, can continue to provide services under these measures.

GYMS AND FITNESS FACILITIES

All gyms and fitness facilities must close starting Thursday.

For Brickhouse Gym, this is another blow to the business.

Paul Taylor, the owner of Brickhouse Gym, said these rules are frustrating, especially since there haven’t been any cases linked to his facility.

“We’ve implemented lots of measures since this started and whenever anything’s been mandated we’ve executed it to a tee,” he said.

“We haven’t had any situations with any of our members. Everyone’s been very respectful of the rules we’ve set out because they want to stay in the gym and stay healthy for their physical body and their mental health.”

Taylor added gyms help to keep people in shape throughout the winter and in better condition to fight off any viruses they may contract.

All recreational facilities, group sports, arcades, and bowling facilities have also been suspended. All indoor and outdoor sports facilities, day camps, and dance and theatre classes must close as well.

RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS

Beginning on Thursday, all community, cultural, and religious gatherings must close, though they can still provide virtual services.

St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church has already been providing virtual services, but it still leaves a void for worshippers.

“We always keep all our parishioners in prayers,” said Father Mykhylo Khomitskyy.

“We’re trying to reach them, doesn’t matter if they’re home or in different places, we are trying to reach in different ways by phone calls, by email, by live-streaming, and (telling) them that they’re not alone (during) this battle of the pandemic.”

RETAIL AND RESTAURANTS

All retail businesses on the list of critical services can stay open at 25 per cent capacity. This includes grocery stores and pharmacies. All retail businesses not listed as critical are limited to e-service, curbside pickup, or delivery,

Restaurants and bars must close to in-person dining but can provide takeout, drive-thru, or delivery.

ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES

Beginning on Thursday, casinos, and VLTs must close, along with museums, galleries, and libraries.

Under the new restrictions, movie theatres and concert halls also have to close and film productions must cease operations.

WEDDINGS AND FUNERALS

Weddings and funerals are limited to five people, plus an officiant. These events must be physically distanced.