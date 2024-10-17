WINNIPEG
    • Teams fighting for a playoff position as the postseason nears for Winnipeg High School Football

    The Winnipeg High School Football logo is seen on Oct. 9, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) The Winnipeg High School Football logo is seen on Oct. 9, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Playoffs are just around the corner for the Winnipeg High School Football season and there is plenty of action left as teams jostle for those final playoff spots.

    In JV9 action, the Steinbach Sabres lost a close match to the Miles Mac Buckeyes 35-30. The Sturgeon Heights Huskies secured their first win of the season with a 46-32 victory over the Maples Marauders.

    It was a low-scoring affair between the West Kildonan Wolverines and the River East Kodiaks – the Wolverines getting the 7-4 win.

    The Vincent Massey Vikings unleashed the offence against the Crocus Plains Plainsmen 54-21 and the Grant Park Pirates saw a similar offensive output beating the John Taylor Pipers 52-12.

    Switching to JV12, the Dakota Lancers managed a 30-20 win against the Vincent Massey Trojans.

    Meanwhile, the Oak Park Raiders secured a 30-12 win against the St. Paul's Crusaders.

    Another seven games are on tap for Thursday featuring AAA and AAAA action.

