WINNIPEG -- A technical issue caused some Shell customers to be charged twice for credit card purchases earlier this month.

Tara Lemay, a spokesperson for Shell Canada said there was a technical issue with their payment processing system, which resulted in some double billing between Feb. 6 and 9 at Shell Retail locations.

“As soon as we became aware of the issue our credit card operations team immediately began working to have the duplicate transactions reversed,” Lemay said in a statement to CTV News.

She said customers don’t need to do anything to get their money back, saying Shell has already issued refunds for the duplicate credit card transactions. Lemay said the refunds should appear on customers’ accounts within the next five business days.

Lemay said customers can contact the Shell Customer Service at 1-800-661-1600 if they have any questions.