Teen arrested for using bear spray during convenience store robbery: Winnipeg police

A 17-year-old has been arrested after police say he used a can of bear spray while trying to rob a store on Thursday.

Police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on May 17 to the 200 block of St Mary's Road for reports of a robbery.

When officers arrived, they found two people pinning down a suspect. Police learned the suspect used a can of bear spray inside the store.

Police said the teen showed up to the store wearing a face covering, pulled out the bear spray and then demanded money from the employee.

During the incident, police said the suspect sprayed the bear spray at a customer in the store, which resulted in a struggle between the two. A second customer went to help and the pair were able to restrain the suspect.

Police said no one was injured apart from the three people – two customers and the employee – dealing with the effects of the bear spray.

The 17-year-old suspect was charged with robbery, disguise with intent, possessing a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon and four counts of failing to comply with a sentence.

He remains in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.