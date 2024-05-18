WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Teen arrested for using bear spray during convenience store robbery: Winnipeg police

    The convenience store where police say a 17-year-old used bear spray during a robbery on May 17, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) The convenience store where police say a 17-year-old used bear spray during a robbery on May 17, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A 17-year-old has been arrested after police say he used a can of bear spray while trying to rob a store on Thursday.

    Police said officers were called around 2:30 a.m. on May 17 to the 200 block of St Mary's Road for reports of a robbery.

    When officers arrived, they found two people pinning down a suspect. Police learned the suspect used a can of bear spray inside the store.

    Police said the teen showed up to the store wearing a face covering, pulled out the bear spray and then demanded money from the employee.

    During the incident, police said the suspect sprayed the bear spray at a customer in the store, which resulted in a struggle between the two. A second customer went to help and the pair were able to restrain the suspect.

    Police said no one was injured apart from the three people – two customers and the employee – dealing with the effects of the bear spray.

    The 17-year-old suspect was charged with robbery, disguise with intent, possessing a weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon and four counts of failing to comply with a sentence.

    He remains in custody. The charges against him have not been proven in court.

