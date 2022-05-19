Teen arrested in death of 31-year-old man; also charged in February assault

Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man who was found injured near Slaw Rebchuk Bridge before he died in hospital.

Police said Richard Contois was assaulted on May 6 around 10:30 p.m. and he was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Const. Rob Carver said the assault happened with an edged weapon.

On Tuesday, May 17, police arrested the teen and he has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of failing to comply with a sentence and possessing a weapon.

Police added the teen was also charged in connection to an assault that happened on Feb. 2.

The assault happened in the 300 block of Charles Street and two adults were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The teen was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, break and enter to commit assault, possessing a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking.

Carver said the two were also assaulted with an edged weapon and they have both since recovered and been released from hospital.

The teen remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.