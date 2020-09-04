WINNIPEG -- A 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in a Canada Day homicide has pleaded guilty to several unrelated charges.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is one of two youths charged with multiple offences in four shootings, including one fatal, in Winnipeg on Jul.1 and Jul.2.

None of the allegations in the July shootings have been tested in court.

Those matters will be back before a judge in October.

The 15-year-old who appeared via video pleaded guilty in court at the Manitoba Youth Centre Friday morning to a Sep.14, 2019 charge of theft under $5,000 at a liquor store and a separate charge of theft under $5,000 stemming from several liquor store thefts between May. 2, 2019 and Aug.15, 2019.

The teen also pleaded guilty to an Apr.8, 2020 charge for failing to comply with conditions which included not attending any liquor store and two separate charges of failing to comply with a release order between May.22 and Jun.1, 2020.

Court heard several other charges were stayed.

A pre-sentence report and forensic report have been ordered and the matters will next appear before a judge on Sep. 8, when it’s expected a date for sentencing will be set.