Teenagers charged following Winnipeg shooting spree and Canada Day homicide appear in court
Manitoba Youth Centre (CTV News Photo Touria Izri)
WINNIPEG -- Two teenagers charged in a string of shootings in Winnipeg, including a Canada Day homicide, appeared in court Monday.
The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male appeared before a judge by video link at the Manitoba Youth Centre.
The teenagers, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Danielle Dawn Cote. She was shot on Flora Avenue last Wednesday. The 18-year-old she was with at the time, was also shot but survived.
The pair are also charged with three other shootings between July 1-2. Winnipeg police said they believe the attacks were random and the victims didn’t know the shooters.
The 14-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in North Kildonan, while the 15-year-old was arrested two days later in the Dufferin area.
Monday marked the first court appearance of the 15-year-old. The Crown is seeking an adult sentence in his case. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on August 14th.
The 14-year-old had his second appearance Monday and is due back in court on Wednesday.
None of the allegations have been tested in court.