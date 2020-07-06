WINNIPEG -- Two teenagers charged in a string of shootings in Winnipeg, including a Canada Day homicide, appeared in court Monday.

The 14-year-old male and 15-year-old male appeared before a judge by video link at the Manitoba Youth Centre.

The teenagers, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are facing first-degree murder charges in the death of 27-year-old Danielle Dawn Cote. She was shot on Flora Avenue last Wednesday. The 18-year-old she was with at the time, was also shot but survived.

The pair are also charged with three other shootings between July 1-2. Winnipeg police said they believe the attacks were random and the victims didn’t know the shooters.

The 14-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in North Kildonan, while the 15-year-old was arrested two days later in the Dufferin area.

Monday marked the first court appearance of the 15-year-old. The Crown is seeking an adult sentence in his case. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on August 14th.

The 14-year-old had his second appearance Monday and is due back in court on Wednesday.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.