WINNIPEG -- Lawyers for two teenagers charged with first-degree murder in a homicide on Canada Day were in court Friday as the matters appeared before a judge.

The Crown has indicated it will be pursuing adult sentences for the two, 14 and 15, who have been charged with multiple offences in four shootings, one fatal, in Winnipeg on Jul. 1 and 2.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The 14-year-old appeared in court via video. The appearance for the 15-year-old was waived. None of the allegations have been tested in court and both teens are presumed innocent.

On Jul. 1 at around 2:30 a.m., a man was shot, then hit by the driver of a vehicle and found with critical injuries on Balmoral Street near Cumberland Avenue. He was taken to hospital and survived.

About 45 minutes later, Danielle Dawn Cote, 27, and an 18-year-old man were both shot while walking in the 400 block of Flora Ave. The man survived the shooting but Cote was killed.

Early the next morning, on Jul. 2 at around 12:35 a.m., a 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at The Forks and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Winnipeg police previously said a fourth shooting was reported in the 100 block of Isabel Street sometime between the first two incidents in which a woman, who was with a man, was shot.

Both cases for the teens accused in the shootings were adjourned Friday while defence lawyers await further disclosure.

The case involving the 14-year-old is next expected in court on Aug. 21 while the case involving the 15-year-old is scheduled to be back in front of a judge on Sep.4.