Teen charged with manslaughter in homicide of Manitoba man

A 15-year-old male has been charged in the weekend homicide of a Manitoba man.

The Manitoba RCMP was first notified of the incident on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. when Island Lake officers received a report of a man being taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries.

Mounties went to the nursing station and were told the man had been pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as a 23-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation.

Police investigated and arrested a 15-year-old male, who was charged with manslaughter. He is in custody.

RCMP continues to investigate.