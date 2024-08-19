WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Teen charged with manslaughter in homicide of Manitoba man

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A 15-year-old male has been charged in the weekend homicide of a Manitoba man.

    The Manitoba RCMP was first notified of the incident on Saturday at 5:10 p.m. when Island Lake officers received a report of a man being taken to the nursing station with life-threatening injuries.

    Mounties went to the nursing station and were told the man had been pronounced dead. The victim has been identified as a 23-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation.

    Police investigated and arrested a 15-year-old male, who was charged with manslaughter. He is in custody.

    RCMP continues to investigate.

