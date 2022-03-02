Teen charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in car at Assiniboine Park: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.

Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26, Winnipeg police received a call from security at Assiniboine Park who had come across a car in a parking lot near Shaftesbury Boulevard and Conservatory Drive. When police officers got there, they found a man dead in the car.

Over the weekend, CTV News observed multiple police units, including the forensics unit, investigating at the parking lot in Assiniboine Park. Evidence markers were seen on the ground surrounding the one car parked in the lot. A police forensics truck and an unmarked white van was also seen in the parking lot.

Police identified the man who was found dead as 43-year-old Paul Enns of Winnipeg, and have determined his death to be a homicide.

On March 1, police arrested a 15-year-old girl from Stonewall who was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in connection with the death. The charges have not been proven in court. Police said the girl has been detained in custody.

Const. Dani McKinnon, a public information officer with the Winnipeg police, said the investigation is ongoing. She said police cannot release further details as it could breach holdback information that investigators use when investigating homicides.

She said police cannot say if Enns and the 15-year-old girl were known to each other before the incident, or how the two came to be together.

"It's going to be part of that ongoing investigation, an important piece," she said. "We need to go through still a lot of evidence, do a lot of interviews and establish the timeline on this."

The Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crimes Stoppers at 204-786-8477.