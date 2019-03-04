

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service said a 17-year-old boy is dead and the suspect in his homicide is in hospital after being shot by police.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday police went to a home in the 700 block of McGee Street following a report that a break and enter was in progress.

Officers said at the time of the incident the teen was home alone with his grandmother.

When police arrived, they allege they found the 17-year-old being assaulted by an intruder. An officer then shot their gun, which hit the attacker.

The teen and the accused, 29, were both taken to hospital in critical condition.

The 17-year-old died, while the alleged attacker is still in hospital.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating the death of the teen, Jaime Adao.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, is investigating the police-involved shooting and ask witnesses or anyone with important information to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.

Winnipeg police said they are looking for help in establishing the timelines leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

ADOA WAS “WELL KNOWN” AND “VERY WELL LIKED”: SCHOOL OFFICIALS

A representative from the Winnipeg School Division confirmed that Adoa was a student at Tec Voc High School. The 17-year-old had been a student there since Grade 9 and was set to graduate this year.

The representative said in an email that Adoa was “well known in the school community and very well liked.”

The school division’s clinical support services are on site at the school to provide counselling to students and staff.

“People are devastated by this tragedy,” said the representative, who noted that support will be in place as long as it’s needed.

A letter sent home to parents and guardians of Tec Voc student advises, “Listening to your child and acknowledging their feelings will be helpful,” noting, “Each child and their experiences are different.”