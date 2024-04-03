Teen dead following incident at Winnipeg recreation centre

A teenage boy is dead following an incident on Monday at Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the incident around 4:40 p.m. after the teen was found unresponsive in the pool area of the recreation centre.

The teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been pronounced dead.

The city noted that a lifeguard was on duty.

The city is now conducting an internal review and debriefing with the facility’s staff.