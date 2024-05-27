Teen facing multiple assault charges after robbing woman, assaulting police officers

A teenage girl is facing multiple charges after assaulting a female and two officers over the weekend.

On May 26, around 6 p.m., Winnipeg Police Service was contacted about an assault involving three women outside a business in the 800 block of Main Street.

Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, sustained some upper body injuries from being punched and kicked.

She declined medical treatment, and said that her phone had been taken during the event.

Meanwhile, two female suspects were found walking in the area and were taken into custody.

Police said a 16-year-old female, who was under the influence of a substance, subsequently became combative and resisted arrest.

Police allege she assaulted the two responding officers by kicking and head-butting them, and said she also refused to enter the police cruiser.

The officers did not require medical attention.

The 16-year-old is now facing multiple charges including robbery, two counts of assaulting peace officers, and resisting arrest.

When she was sober, she was released on an undertaking into the care of an adult.

A 20-year-old woman is also facing a robbery charge in connection with the incident, with police saying she had the stolen phone. She was released on an undertaking.

Police said all three women were known to each other.

The charges have not been proven in a court of law.