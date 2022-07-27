Teen found driving over 200 km/h on Manitoba highway: RCMP

Teen found driving over 200 km/h on Manitoba highway: RCMP

Supplied image from the speeding incident on Highway 23. Supplied image from the speeding incident on Highway 23.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on roads

Dutch farmers protested government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by dumping manure and garbage Wednesday on highways and setting fires alongside roads -- the latest actions in a summer of discontent. Police urged them to stop for safety reasons and were investigating who was responsible.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island