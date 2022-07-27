Teen found driving over 200 km/h on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Teen found driving over 200 km/h on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers issued six tickets after they found a teen driving over 200 km/h on Highway 23.
In a tweet on Tuesday, police said the 15-year-old without a licence was caught driving 211 km/h.
Police said officers attempted to stop the teen; however, the teen driver did not stop for RCMP. Mounties note the 15-year-old ended up hitting a curb.
Police seized the car and issued six Highway Traffic Act tickets.
RCMP note no one was hurt in this incident, but emphasize that this incident “could have ended much differently.”
MAN FINED FOR SPEEDING
In a separate speeding incident, police caught a 31-year-old man driving 163 km/h on Highway 2 on Sunday. Police note the speed limit on the road was 100 km/h.
After stopping the driver, police said “the vehicle took off, spinning its tires on [the] gravel shoulder.”
Twelve minutes later, police caught the same driver going 140 km/h.
The man has been fined a total of $1,448 and was issued a serious offence notice.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Missed opportunity': Mixed reactions to Pope's public mass in Edmonton stadium
The Pope's large public mass in Edmonton has been called a missed opportunity after the pontiff focused his message on grandparents, despite delivering an apology a day earlier for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools.
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on roads
Dutch farmers protested government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by dumping manure and garbage Wednesday on highways and setting fires alongside roads -- the latest actions in a summer of discontent. Police urged them to stop for safety reasons and were investigating who was responsible.
Rising food, rent costs eat into young professionals' disposable income
Groceries are putting a big strain on Canadian young professionals' pocketbooks, especially those who are out of the nest and paying rent.
China's Wuhan shuts down district of 1M people over 4 asymptomatic COVID cases
The Chinese metropolis of Wuhan has shut down a district of almost a million people after detecting four asymptomatic COVID cases, as the original epicenter of the pandemic takes no chances in preventing another outbreak under China's stringent zero-COVID policy.
Window is closing to stop monkeypox spread, experts say
Scientists advising the World Health Organization on monkeypox say the window is closing to stop its spread, with cases currently doubling every two weeks, raising concerns that it will take several months for the outbreak to peak.
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
New study looks at 'magic' mushrooms as treatment for depression, without the psychedelic high
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is launching a study that will attempt to separate the antidepressant effects of psilocybin mushrooms from the psychedelic experience to create a new treatment.
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over US$1B
A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP call for provincial audit after more than $70M spent on social services case management system
The Saskatchewan NDP have officially called on the provincial auditor to conduct a special investigation into cost overruns associated with the Ministry of Social Services Linkin information management system.
-
Small but mighty: Team Sask. prepares for Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games
Team Saskatchewan is looking forward to the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games. Tuesday morning saw Team Sask. announce new team apparel, participating teams and this year’s flag bearer.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
'This is so unlike Dawn': Search for missing Saskatoon mom, 7-year-old son enters 2nd day
The search for a missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son continued Tuesday morning.
-
4 children taken to hospital following crash near Saskatoon
Four children were taken to hospital, including two with serious injuries, following a crash near Saskatoon.
-
Two dead in fatal collision near Balgonie, Sask.
Two people are dead following a collision on Highway 1 near Balgonie, Sask., according to a news release from White Butte RCMP.
Northern Ontario
-
This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school
A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.
-
Crown withdraws charges against Sudbury woman accused of murdering her husband
In a shocking turn of events, murder charges against Melissa Sheridan, a Sudbury woman accused in her husband's death, have been withdrawn.
-
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
Edmonton
-
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
-
What will be the legacy of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta? Catholic leaders weigh in
For Catholic leaders in Edmonton, being able to host the Pope means an opportunity of a lifetime, with the hope his visit will reinvigorate the local faith community and reconciliation efforts.
-
1 in hospital after shooting on northern Alta. Cree nation, shelter order lifted
A shelter-in-place order issued after a shooting on Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta was lifted early Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
John Tory faces integrity complaint for alleged conflict of interest in ActiveTO vote
An integrity complaint has been filed against Toronto Mayor John Tory for not declaring an alleged conflict of interest when commenting and voting to end the Active TO program given his ties to Rogers Communications.
-
Child dead after being hit by GO Train in Mississauga, Ont.
A four-year-old child has died after being struck by a GO Train in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening. Mississauga Fire confirmed that a child had been struck in the area of Dundas Street and Cawthra Road.
-
Toronto councillor Mike Layton not running for re-election
Long-time Toronto councillor Mike Layton joins the growing list of veteran politicians not returning to City Hall in October.
Calgary
-
Uproar erupts over Canmore company's transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
-
Candidates for UCP leadership prepare for debate in Medicine Hat
Alberta's United Conservative Party is hosting its first official leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday night.
-
Sister of dead motorcycle passenger remembers her for her kindness
Before she died in a motorcycle crash last week, Redalin Paradina was a teacher well liked by her students in the Calgary Catholic Board of Education.
Montreal
-
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
-
'I want him to see the resilience of our people': Indigenous singer on the Pope's visit to Canada
Award-winning Indigenous singer-songwriter Beatrice Deer will be among a group of artists who will perform this week during the Pope's visit to Canada. She spoke to CTV National News about Pope Francis and finding hope through music.
-
FOLLOW LIVE: Pope Francis visits Quebec City
Pope Francis is visiting Quebec City as part of a six-day tour of Canada. Follow along with CTV News journalists on the ground in Quebec City for the historic visit.
Ottawa
-
Tanker truck rollover in rural west Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters have contained a fuel leak after a tanker truck rolled over in rural west Ottawa.
-
Pope travels to Quebec City as reconciliation visit winds down
Pope Francis is set to leave Edmonton for Quebec City on Wednesday, beginning the next stage of what he has described as his 'penitential' journey in Canada.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the closures and schedule changes on Colonel By Day in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
Chronic RCMP officer shortages in rural areas evident in N.S. mass shooting: Mountie
A senior Mountie who investigated the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia RCMP told a public inquiry on Tuesday that the federal police force suffers chronic staffing shortages in its rural detachments.
Kitchener
-
Lower prices mean higher stress tests for homebuyers
Despite a downward trend in homes prices in Kitchener, the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up.
-
Candidate choices sparse as deadline looms for municipal election registration
With voters heading to the polls in less than three months to vote in the municipal election, the options for some voters may be slimmer than usual.
-
Kitchener bistro on the brink of closure
A Kitchener restaurant that merely survived the pandemic is once again on the brink of shutting down.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Whitecaps beat Toronto FC to win Canadian Championship
The Vancouver Whitecaps won the Canadian Championship on Tuesday, beating Toronto FC 5-3 on penalties in the final.
-
Popular Vancouver pool reopening for long weekend; swimmers warned to expect lineups
A popular outdoor pool in Vancouver is reopening in time for the August long weekend, but officials warn that those hoping to go for a dip may have to wait in line.
-
Langley shooting suspect described as 'strange' in days leading up to rampage
The lone suspected gunman in a Langley, B.C. shooting spree is described as someone who was reclusive and began acting oddly just days before the deadly rampage.
Vancouver Island
-
Second phase of Shelbourne Street redevelopment underway in Saanich
The next phase of Saanich's Shelbourne Street Improvements Project (SSIP) is underway, with the promise of new separated bike lanes and a series of other changes coming to the busy roadway.
-
Nanaimo judge finds man not guilty of cocaine importation, trafficking
A man who was charged with importing and trafficking more than 11 kilograms of cocaine has walked free from a Nanaimo, B.C., courtroom.
-
Esquimalt and Songhees nations buy historic waterfront land from BC Hydro
Members of the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations are celebrating after 4.5 hectares of prime real estate in Victoria is back in the hands of the Lekwungen people.