Teen found driving over 200 km/h on Manitoba highway: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers issued six tickets after they found a teen driving over 200 km/h on Highway 23.

In a tweet on Tuesday, police said the 15-year-old without a licence was caught driving 211 km/h.

Police said officers attempted to stop the teen; however, the teen driver did not stop for RCMP. Mounties note the 15-year-old ended up hitting a curb.

Police seized the car and issued six Highway Traffic Act tickets.

RCMP note no one was hurt in this incident, but emphasize that this incident “could have ended much differently.”

MAN FINED FOR SPEEDING

In a separate speeding incident, police caught a 31-year-old man driving 163 km/h on Highway 2 on Sunday. Police note the speed limit on the road was 100 km/h.

After stopping the driver, police said “the vehicle took off, spinning its tires on [the] gravel shoulder.”

Twelve minutes later, police caught the same driver going 140 km/h.

The man has been fined a total of $1,448 and was issued a serious offence notice.