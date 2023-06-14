Teen stabbed during fight, police looking for suspect

A 14-year-old male requires surgery and police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing last week.

Police said officers were called the evening of June 4 to Marbury Road and Jefferson Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, a 14-year-old was found with an upper-body injury due to being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police said his injuries are significant and will require surgery.

Police learned two groups of youths were on a bus from the St. James area when they started to argue with each other.

The groups got off the bus at Marbury and Jefferson and police said the argument escalated to a fight.

During the fight, police said one of the youths pulled a "sharp-edged weapon" and stabbed the 14-year-old.

Police said the suspect left the area after the fight. Anyone with information or video of the fight is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.