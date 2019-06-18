Featured
Teen suspect arrested after armed home invasion of elderly couple in St. Andrews
(Supplied photo.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 2:38PM CST
A couple in the R.M. of St. Andrews were treated by paramedics after a home invasion early Tuesday morning by a suspect RCMP said was armed with a knife.
The break-in was reported around 3 a.m.
The Mounties said a 911 operator told officers who were on their way to the scene that a male with a knife was inside the residence on Norwood Road and yelling could be heard in the background.
Police said when they arrived, a male suspect with a hood tied tightly around his face was seen running from the scene.
A 17-year-old suspect from Winnipeg was taken into custody not far from the home. Police said he faces a number of charges, including:
- robbery with a weapon;
- breaking and entering with intent;
- disguised with intent to commit an offence;
- forcible confinement;
- possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;
- uttering threats; and
- theft.
RCMP said police dogs were called out and they found stolen property and a knife believed to be used in the home invasion.
The couple involved, a 78-year-old man and 77-year-old woman, were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.