

CTV Winnipeg





A couple in the R.M. of St. Andrews were treated by paramedics after a home invasion early Tuesday morning by a suspect RCMP said was armed with a knife.

The break-in was reported around 3 a.m.

The Mounties said a 911 operator told officers who were on their way to the scene that a male with a knife was inside the residence on Norwood Road and yelling could be heard in the background.

Police said when they arrived, a male suspect with a hood tied tightly around his face was seen running from the scene.

A 17-year-old suspect from Winnipeg was taken into custody not far from the home. Police said he faces a number of charges, including:

robbery with a weapon;

breaking and entering with intent;

disguised with intent to commit an offence;

forcible confinement;

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose;

uttering threats; and

theft.

RCMP said police dogs were called out and they found stolen property and a knife believed to be used in the home invasion.

The couple involved, a 78-year-old man and 77-year-old woman, were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.