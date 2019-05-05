Some families in rural communities just north of Winnipeg have seen their quiet country lives traded in for terrifying tales of survival.

Three violent encounters in the last two weeks have left people concerned about a lack of safety.

On Saturday afternoon around 12:20 p.m., a 74-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed during a break and enter at a home on Parkton Road in the R.M. of St. Andrews.

The woman, who did not want to appear on camera, tells CTV News she was watching television when she first heard a knock at the door, followed by knocks on the glass door to her patio.

"Then I heard noises in the garage," she said.

She found intruders rifling through her vehicle and says a man was holding her purse.

"Not thinking, I went and grabbed my purse. I said, ‘Gimme that,’" she said.

The woman said the suspect reacted by hitting her with a type of stick used for gardening and punching her in the face.

"The stick didn't really hurt that much, but then he started hitting me with his fist right in the face. Two times for sure. Maybe three," she said, starting to cry.

"The last one [punch], didn't knock me out, but I kind of fell against the van, and went in the house and called police. I think they just left."

The woman said the other intruder was a woman who told the man to shoot her.

"He's beating me and the woman on other side says, 'Just shoot her, why don't you just shoot her.' I don't know if they had a gun, but that's what she said anyway," said the woman.

The victim said the man was tall and was wearing a hoodie. She said she is speaking out in hope that more awareness will help protect others and help police track down the intruders.

Police say the woman was treated for her injuries on scene and the suspects ran away before officers arrived.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information to call 204-482-1222.

THIRD VIOLENT CRIME JUST NORTH OF WINNIPEG IN TWO WEEKS

This is the third violent crime to take place in the area just north of Winnipeg in two weeks.

In late April in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements, suspects with long guns followed a man to his driveway and forced him to hand over his keys.

Two days earlier, two suspects had kicked open the door at the home of a man and woman in their 70s. Armed with a gun, they pulled out land line phones, stole a TV and vehicle.

The RCMP is concerned. It believes people are coming from the city looking for anything they can steal to exchange for cash.

"We don't know what these people are carrying. We're seeing more firearms, more edged weapons everywhere, now there's more violence, so we don't want people stopping them themselves," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

Rural communities are taking steps to protect residents. In St. Clements, the mayor says police are doing more patrols.

The mayor of also said people in rural municipalities all around the capital region are experiencing problems and she is meeting with RCMP later this week.

In St. Andrews, the local government said it's installing more lighting.

John Pruen, deputy mayor of St. Andrews, said the situation is being monitored.

"People are concern and we share that concern. It's not something we like to see in our community," he said.

SIGNIFICANT POLICE RESOURCES BEING USED

The RCMP said Monday no one has been charged and there is no reason to suggest the crimes are linked.

It said officers from major crimes are working on the files and significant resources are going towards finding the people responsible.

Manaigre recommends people stay vigilant, report any suspicious activity and don't assume someone else will do it.

He said it's important to lock your doors, get cameras, lights, and get involved in your community.