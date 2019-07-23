

CTV News Winnipeg





Two teenagers who are suspects in three murders in British Columbia could be in Manitoba, according to the RCMP.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, who were previously thought to be missing, are now suspects in the death of a young couple and an unidentified man in northern British Columbia.

On Tuesday, Mounties tweeted they have reasons to believe the two suspects were recently in the Gillam, Man., area.

The community in northeastern Manitoba is around an 11 hour drive from Winnipeg.

Police say McLeod and Schmegelsky are considered dangerous and if spotted people are advised to take no action and not approach, but to call 911 or local police immediately.