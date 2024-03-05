Teen wanted in Pukatawagan shooting arrested

Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested two young suspects they believe were involved in a string of violent incidents last week, including a shooting.

Pukatawagan RCMP were called to a house in the community just after 1 a.m. Friday morning after a 16-year-old teenage boy was shot.

Investigators said a 17-year-old male and 22-year-old man were outside the house with the victim when the 17-year-old youth fired at with a shotgun several times – and at least one struck the victim.

Both suspects left the scene before Mounties arrived. The victim was transported to a Winnipeg hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Two hours later, RCMP responded to reports of an assault in Pukatawagan. Investigators said the teen assaulted a 19-year-old woman. She sustained minor injuries from the attack.

Then, at around 7:45 p.m. that evening, RCMP were called to an armed robbery outside a business in Pukatawagan. Mounties said the teen pointed a handgun at a 12-year-old boy sitting on a snowmobile and demanded he get off. Mounties say the teen stole the snowmobile and drove away. The 12-year-old wasn’t hurt, and the snowmobile was found nearby.

RCMP said they located both male suspects. They were arrested without incident.

None of the charges or allegations have been tested in court.